JDT celebrate crowning as Super League champs in style

Johor Darul Ta’zim celebrate their Malaysian Super League victory on an open-top bus at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri September 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTER, Sept 13 — The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here was lit up with fireworks and a colourful laser light show last night in conjunction with the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club’s eighth consecutive Super League title win.

The mesmerising show began as soon as JDT captain Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak and head coach Benjamin Mora lifted the prestigious trophy amid the roaring cheers of the team.

JDT's 2-1 victory over Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC earlier last night was the icing on the cake for the home side who have dominated the Super League since 2014.

The historic moment was witnessed by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan.

Meanwhile, outside the stadium, a total of 1,600 supporters' vehicles filled the open parking lot in the stadium area since about 6.30 pm for the 'In-Car Viewing Party'.

The programme gave the opportunity to fans who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to watch the match between JDT and KL City live from inside their respective vehicles, through nine giant screens set up.

It was held after taking into account the pandemic situation, in full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health such as checking in using the MySejahtera application and recording their body temperature.

To make things sweeter, the JDT team brought the prestigious trophy to the ‘In-Car Viewing Party’ area on board a roofless bus at exactly 11.30pm.

On Aug 27, a hat-trick by prolific import striker Bergson da Silva sealed the eighth consecutive Super League title for JDT against Sri Pahang FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, with two games remaining.

For the record, Terengganu FC (TFC) was the only team that managed to beat JDT in 22 Super League matches this season.

The Super League champions will be given an automatic slot into the 2022 AFC Champions League, while the Super League runners-up and Malaysia Cup champions will have the opportunity to play in the 2022 AFC Cup. — Bernama