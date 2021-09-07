Tokyo Olympic champs Zverev, Bencic advance at US Open

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits to Jannik Sinner of Italy at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York September 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Sept 7 — Tokyo Olympic champions Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday with straight-set triumphs, as did British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu.

German fourth seed Zverev stretched his win streak to 15 matches by beating Italian 13th seed Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) and Swiss 11th seed Bencic eliminated Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek, last year’s French Open champion, 7-6 (14/12), 6-3.

Virginia Wade, the most recent British woman to win the US Open back in 1968, watched as 150th-ranked Raducanu ripped 43rd-ranked American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 in 66 minutes.

“Thank you so much,” an over-the-moon Raducanu said. “You’re an absolute legend so I’m really honored to have had you here watching my match.”

Zverev, last year’s US Open runner-up, reached his seventh career Slam quarter-final and fourth in the past five Slams.

“Was a very high-level match from the start to the end, a lot of hard hitting,” Zverev said. “I’m happy to be through to the quarter-finals and we’ll see where it goes.”

Sinner missed his chances with two set points on Zverev’s serve in the 12th game of the third set and three more foiled in the tie-breaker before Zverev won when Sinner netted a forehand after two hours and 25 minutes.

“That’s the last few months for me,” Zverev said. “Players with confidence know what to do in these situations. I’m happy to get through in straight sets.”

Zverev said his Olympic gold medal is with him as inspiration.

“It’s with me here, a little reminder of what happened last month to give me some energy here.”

Zverev will next face 46th-ranked Lloyd Harris of South Africa, who eliminated US 22nd seed Reilly Opelka 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Swiatek beat Bencic in their only prior meeting in February’s Adelaide final, but the Swiss hasn’t dropped a set this week and has been broken only three times.

“I’ve improved my game a lot,” Bencic said. “I’m glad to turn it around and get through.”

A key was taking the last three points in a 23-minute tie-breaker.

“In the tie-breaker, it’s always a little bit about luck,” she said. “I started the second set a little more relaxed.”

Bencic next plays Raducanu, a US Open debutante who hasn’t dropped a set in four matches and easily disposed of the woman who ousted top-ranked Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty.

“Belinda is a great player who is in great form,” Raducanu said. “I’m going to just have to bring it.”

Raducanu is only the third qualifier to reach the US Open women’s quarter-finals after Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi in 2017 and American Barbara Gerken in 1981.

“I’m so happy to have managed to come through and overcome some of the nerves at the beginning,” said Raducanu.

Djokovic chases Slam

Early action set the stage for Novak Djokovic in the night feature, where the 34-year-old Serbian star attempts to move within three matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years.

World number one Djokovic will face 99th-ranked Jenson Brooksby, a 20-year-old American wildcard, for a berth in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic would become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to sweep all four major titles in the same year by capturing his fourth career US Open crown.

He is also going for a men’s singles record 21st Slam trophy, which would boost him one ahead of “Big Three” rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries.

Djokovic is on a 20-match win streak against Americans entering his first meeting with Brooksby, who would be the lowest-ranked player to beat a top-ranked rival at the US Open since the rankings began in 1973.

If Djokovic advances to the last eight, his quarter-final could be a rematch of the Wimbledon final, where he defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Sixth-seeded Berrettini faces 144th-ranked German qualifier Oscar Otte in a fourth-round matchup. The Italian beat Otte in the first round at this year’s French Open.

Otte would be the lowest-ranked man in the US Open’s last eight since 174th-ranked Jimmy Connors in 1991 and together with Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp become the first pair of qualifiers in a Slam quarter-final in the Open era (since 1968). — AFP