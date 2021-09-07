Europe retain Solheim Cup

Matilda Castren of Team Europe reacts to making her putt on the eighteenth green during competition rounds of the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Inverness Club in Toledo September 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOLEDO, Sept 7 — Team Europe held off a late American charge to retain the Solheim Cup on the final day at the Inverness Club on Monday.

The 26-year-old Finn Matilda Castren sank a put on the last hole to edge her match against Lizette Salas and take Europe to their target of 14 points with three matches still to complete.

They had started the day 9-7 ahead and won a further four matches with two halves ensuring the all-important 14-point tally to retain the trophy won at Gleneagles two years ago.

“It was an amazing team effort after we got off to a great start this morning,” said winning captain Catriona Matthew.

Rookie Leona Maguire beat Jennifer Kupcho five & four to pick up the first point of the day and extend Europe’s lead as she became only the third player in Solheim Cup history to earn four or more points in a single competition.

It was quickly followed by Madelene Sagstrom bagging another point with a three & two win over Ally Ewing and then Celine Boutier completed a resounding five & four victory over Mina Harigae in a blemish free performance.

The much-anticipated contest between Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson, who were the first singles pairing to tee off on the final day, was halved after 18 holes to take Europe even closer, but then began a gripping US fightback.

The first full point of the day for the Americans came from World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who beat Georgia Hall on the last hole at the end of a close contest that finally gave the partisan crowd reason to cheer.

Home momentum faltered as Austin Ernst missed a short birdie put on the last and halved with Nanna Koerstz Madsen but then Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare revived American hopes to reduce Europe’s lead to 13-11.

Khang, who was six up at one stage, completed a three & two win over Sophia Popov while Altomare ended Carlota Ciganda’s unbeaten singles record in the Solheim Cup with a two & one victory.

However, Castren then steered in a right to left par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and ensure Europe retained the trophy with three matches still to complete. — Reuters