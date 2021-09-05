Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the race with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finishing second and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas finishing third at the Dutch Grand Prix September 5, 2021.— Pool via Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ZANDVOORT, Sept 5 — Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull today and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans celebrating with orange flags and flares.

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, beating Mercedes’ seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen is now three points clear of the Briton. — Reuters