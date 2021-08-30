Youth and sports minister apologises over Super League misunderstanding

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also apologised to FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam for mentioning their names in the video that sparked an uproar on social media yesterday. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu apologised to all Malaysians over a statement he made in a video that went viral yesterday about “adding” teams to the Super League next season.

He also apologised to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam for mentioning their names in the video that sparked an uproar on social media yesterday.

“It is my mistake to have issued the statement So I would like to apologise to all Malaysians for the error. Alhamdulillah I have learnt from the mistake I made before officially beginning my duties.

“Today as a minister, I need to know what should and shouldn’t be said. Insya Allah moving forward, I promise all Malaysians and sports fans, that I will work hard with deputy minister, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and my colleagues at the ministry to improve the quality of sports, and not to talk politics and unnecessary things,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after he and Ti reported for duty at Menara KBS here today.

Yesterday a video in which Ahmad Faizal mentioned that Perak FC, which is currently facing the possibility of being relegated from the Super League this season, had a chance of remaining in the first division league if the number of competing teams were increased from 16 to 21.

Stuart, who will begin his duties as Malaysia Football League (MFL) chief executive officer, however, denied having discussed the matter, while MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the Malaysia League promotion and relegation format would remain as they were.

FAM can be suspended by the football world governing body, Fifa if the government interferes with its administration.

Ahmad Faizal also promised that he would cooperate with all parties to increase the quality of Malaysian football, including at the grassroots level. — Bernama