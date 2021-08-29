Quartararo extends championship lead with win at Silverstone

Fabio Quartararo celebrates on the podium after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain August 29, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 29 — Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo stormed to victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone today to claim his fifth win of the season and extend his lead at the top of the MotoGP world championship standings.

The French rider, who started from third on the grid, took an early lead and opened up a three-second gap on the chasing pack before cruising home in style.

Suzuki rider Alex Rins finished second, with Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro finishing third to claim his team’s first MotoGP podium. — Reuters