Perez to remain at Red Bull in 2022

Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez drives during the first practice session of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, August 27, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Aug 27 — Sergio Perez will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2022 after the Mexican driver agreed a one-year contract extension with the Formula One title challengers today.

Perez has impressed as Verstappen’s teammate in the first half of the season, building on multiple top-five finishes with victory in Azerbaijan.

“We have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Perez commented: “We’ve been working hard to deliver results so it’s great to see the team have faith in me for the future.”

The news was announced ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix with Perez placed fifth in the world championship standings on 104 points.

Verstappen, who has already nailed his colours to the Red Bull mast until 2023, is in second, eight points behind Mercedes’ world champion Lewis Hamilton. — AFP