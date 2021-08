Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy in action with Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, August 15, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 26 — Manchester City have suspended left back Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after the Frenchman was charged by the police today, the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” City said. — Reuters