Adam set for Moto2 debut at Silverstone

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysian Adam Norrodin is set to make his Moto2 debut with the Petronas Sprinta Racing team as a replacement for Jake Dixon at this weekend’s British Grand Prix (GP).

Dixon’s seat is vacant following his promotion to the premier class with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team to replace Cal Crutchlow, who has been called up to take over from Maverick Vinales in the Yamaha factory team.

Crutchlow himself was roped in midway to cover for Italian Franco Morbidelli, who is recovering from left knee surgery at end of June.

Adam, who made his Moto3 debut in 2016 with the team who were then known as the SIC Racing Team. In his three years with the team, the Johorean racked up seven top-10 finishes, including a fifth placing at the 2018 Argentina GP besides recording the fastest lap at the Malaysian GP in 2017.

“It’s hard to put into words how it feels to be back in the World Championship for Silverstone, but I’m really happy and looking forward to it. It’s a great honour. I’m going to try to do the best I can and I’m really excited to ride the Moto2 bike at the British GP,” he said in a statement issued by the team.

Meanwhile, team principal Datuk Razlan Razali said it was a timely opportunity for Adam to further develop and benchmark himself against other riders in the Moto2 World Championship.

“Adam has been performing well in the FIM CEV Championship, where he is currently fifth in the standings and has enjoyed podiums this year. He is perfectly placed to take advantage of the vacant Moto2 seat brought about by Dixon’s promotion and we look forward to seeing him out on track in the team’s colours at Silverstone.

“This is the objective of having a structure like ours and, when the situation arises, we are able to position our young Malaysian talent in the team. Furthermore, with the unfortunate news that the Malaysian GP is cancelled, this could be the only time this year for Malaysian fans to watch another of their fellow countrymen in Moto2,” he said.

Razlan added that the race would be all about experience and development and, as such, there would be no expectations placed on Adam in terms of results. — Bernama