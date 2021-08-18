NBA reveals opening-night schedule

The NBA logo is displayed as people pass by the NBA Store in New York City October 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — The champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will be the showcase teams when the NBA opens the 2021-22 regular season on October 19, the league announced Tuesday.

Following a shortened offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bucks will host the Nets in one of two opening night games.

The other contest will feature the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, who recently signed all-star guard Russell Westbrook.

The Christmas Day schedule will see the Nets face the Lakers and the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks battle the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The other holiday game sees the Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks.

The 2022 NBA all-star game will take place on February 20, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The regular season is scheduled to end April 10 and the official playoffs begin April 16 following a brief play-in tournament.

The league plans to release its full schedule on August 20. — AFP