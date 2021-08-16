Nuno impatient for transfer window to shut as Kane saga rumbles on

An image of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is seen on a giant screen above the fans ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, August 15, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 16 — Harry Kane is in Tottenham’s squad for their Europa Conference League tie this week as Nuno Espirito Santo admits he cannot wait for the transfer window to close and end speculation over the striker’s future.

Manchester City are keen to sign England captain Kane and were reported to have tabled a bid of £100 million (RM587 million) in June.

Kane — who has three years remaining on his contract — stayed away from Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over champions City in their Premier League opener yesterday.

However, The Times claims it is expected Kane will remain for one more season due to City’s reluctance to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s reported asking price of £160 million.

The 28-year-old today was named in Tottenham’s strong 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira.

“We have our squad, we have our Spurs players,” Nuno told the BBC today.

“We have to commit them but we have to know that 31st of August is sometimes not in your hands.

“All the managers in the Premier League have the same feeling that I have — trying to finish the window and settle down.”

Nuno said he expected Kane to remain at the north London club, though he added he has enough experience to know Spurs should keep their options open regarding a move for a replacement.

“Harry is (training) with us, he worked on Sunday morning and he’s getting ready to help the team,” he said.

“We don’t expect (something to happen before the transfer deadline but) we have to be ready to act if necessary because until the 31st (of August) anything can happen in football.”

Kane has made no secret of his desire to play for a club that can deliver silverware after years of frustration at Tottenham.

Kane’s goals and a highly effective partnership with South Korean Son Heung-min have taken Tottenham close to winning trophies.

But they lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool and last season’s League Cup final against City.

Tottenham — whose last major trophy was the 2008 League Cup — have failed to qualify for Champions League football this season after finishing seventh last term.

Kane has scored 221 goals for Tottenham, second only to Jimmy Greaves’ 266, the club’s all-time scoring record. — AFP