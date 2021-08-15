Fernandez wins Moto2 in Austria as Garcia wins Moto3

SPIELBERG (Austria), Aug 15 — Spanish rookie Raul Fernandez sped to a fourth win of the Moto2 season at the Austrian Grand Prix today, closing the gap on his teammate Remy Gardner in the championship.

Fernandez (Kalex) produced a faultless ride to fend off race-long pressure from fellow-rookie Ai Ogura.

Ogura finished second to take his first podium in Moto2 while Augusto Fernandez took third for a third successive podium.

Gardner finished seventh with his lead over Raul Fernandez cut to just 19 points.

Spanish teenager Sergio Garcia of GasGas won the Moto3 event to narrow the gap on world championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Garcia produced a thrilling last lap to overtake KTM’s Deniz Oncu two turns from the end, crossing the line just 0.027s ahead of the Turkish rider

It was the Spaniard’s third w=in of the season which leaves him 41 points behind the 17-year-old Acosta who finished fourth on his KTM, behind the Honda of Italian Dennis Foggia.

The next round will take place at Silverstone in Great Britain on August 29.

Austrian Moto 2 GP

1. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 37:19.890, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Kalex) 0.845, 3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 2.747, 4. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 4.412, 5. Somkiat Chantra (THA/Kalex) 8.850

Selected: 7. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 13.657, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 19.588

World championship standings

1. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) 206pts, 2. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 187, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 159, 4. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 114, 5. Aron Canet (ESP/Boscoscuro) 83

Austrian Moto3 GP

1. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 37:10.345, 2. Deniz Oncu (TUR/KTM) at 0.027, 3. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 0.346, 4. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 0.394, 5. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 0.462

World championship standings

1. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 196pts, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP/GasGas) 155, 3. Romano Fenati (ITA/Husqvarna) 107, 4. Dennis Foggia (ITA/Honda) 102, 5. Jaume Masia (ESP/KTM) 95

— AFP