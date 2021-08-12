Yamaha withdraw Vinales from Austrian GP after Styrian performance

Yamaha Spanish rider Maverick Vinales steers his motorbike during the qualifying session ahead of the Styrian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, August 7, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SPIELBERG, Aug 12 — Yamaha announced today they have withdrawn Spaniard Maverick Vinales from the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix following his performance in last weekend’s race.

The 26-year-old, who races alongside championship leader Fabio Quartararo at the Japanese outfit, failed to finish last Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix claiming he had numerous electronic issues.

Vinales will leave Yamaha at the end of the season after requesting to leave the outfit early.

“The absence follows the suspension of the rider by Yamaha due to the unexplained irregular operation of the motorcycle by the rider during last weekend’s Styria MotoGP race,” they said.

“Yamaha’s decision follows an in-depth analysis of telemetry and data over the last days.

“Yamaha’s conclusion is that the rider’s actions could have potentially caused significant damage to the engine of his YZR-M1 bike which could have caused serious risks to the rider himself and possibly posed a danger to all other riders in the MotoGP race,” they added.

No replacement will be named for Vinales for Sunday’s race in Spielberg. — AFP