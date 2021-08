Takefusa Kubo of Japan in action with Jesus Angulo of Mexico during the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match at the Saitama Stadium, Saitama August 6, 2021.― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, Aug 12 ― Real Madrid on Wednesday sent Japanese star Takefusa Kubo back out on loan to Mallorca for a second time, the two Liga clubs announced.

Kubo, 20, who was part of the Japanese team which finished fourth at the Olympics, spent the 2019-2020 campaign with Mallorca.

Kubo spent the first part of last season on loan at Villarreal and then at Getafe. ― AFP