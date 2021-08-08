Super League: JDT inch closer to title with 2-0 win over Sabah FC

JDT are inching closer to the Super League after clinching a 2-0 victory over Sabah FC. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are inching closer to the Super League after clinching a 2-0 victory over Sabah FC in a match played at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri tonight.

A brace by Bergson Da Silva was enough for JDT to consolidate its position at the top of the table with 45 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Terengganu FC.

Benjamin Mora’s squad began the match aggressively and earned their reward after a Muhammad Safawi Rasid pass was nicely finished by Da Silva in the 18th minute.

Sabah were not even given enough time to strike back as two minutes later, Bergson scored his second off Leandro Velazquez’s long ball, making the import player the highest scorer in the league with 19 goals so far this season.

Meanwhile, in the sole Premier League match tonight, PDRM FC secured a 2-1 win over Terengganu FC II (TFC II) at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here.

Despite not starting their top scorer Jordan Mintah, the Turtles managed to take an early lead after Muhammad Syafik Ismail scored in the 11th minute.

However, the Cops struck back in the 49th minute through Nabil Ahmad Latpi before PDRM made sure of the three points through Bruno Suzuki’s goal in the 79th minute.

The result keeps TFC II in second spot of the Premier Leage table with 28 points, one point behind league leaders Negeri Sembilan FC. — Bernama