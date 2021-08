Organisers confirmed 19 athletes were barred from participating in the Games due to testing positive for Covid. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 8 —The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said today 19 athletes could not participate in the Games due to positive coronavirus tests, and three people related to the tournament had been hospitalised due to the infections but have since recovered. — Reuters