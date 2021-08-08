Hafizh Syahrin fails to complete Moto2 race in Austria GP after lap-16 crash

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — National Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah did not complete his race at the Styria Grand Prix in Austria today after crashing in the 16th lap.

His NTS RW Racing GP teammate Barry Baltus also crashed in the 24th lap of the 25-lap race.

The race was won by Italian Marco Bezzecchi in 37 minutes and 29.460 seconds, followed by Spaniards Aron Canet and Augusto Fernandez.

The Selangor-born Hafizh Syahrin is currently in 24th spot after eight races with eight points in the overall standings for this season.

Hafizh Syahrin had previously finished ninth in the Italian GP in May, which also happens to be his best achievement so far this season. — Bernama