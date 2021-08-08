Chong Wei confident Azizulhasni can clinch gold in Paris

Datuk Lee Chong Wei expressed confidence in Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang's potential in future— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — “Thank you for uniting us (Malaysians),” was the reaction of national men’s singles badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei after watching Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang win the silver medal in the keirin event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Chong Wei, who won the silver medal in all his three appearances in the Olympics starting with Beijing 2008, could not hide his pride in the historic achievement by Azizulhasni, who hails from Dungun, Terengganu .

“Malaysian hearts were pounding seeing your acceleration. All of Malaysia cheered when you cleared the finish line to get silver (medal). Malaysia was proud to see the (national) flag (Jalur Gemilang) raised,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Chong Wei, who is also Malaysia’s chef de mission to the Tokyo Olympics, said that he is also confident that Azizulhasni, 33, has the capability to continue his mission to win the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the next edition of the Games in Paris in 2024.

“Bronze and silver you already have ... I’m sure gold will be in our hands in Paris later,” added Chong Wei.

Several other Malaysian sporting greats also expressed pride in the meaningful achievement by Azizulhasni through Twitter, including former world women’s squash champion Datuk Nicol Ann David and national diving queen Pandelela Rinong.

“Wow!! Awesome race @AzizulAwang and taking the silver medal!!. Huge congratulations to you and always making us so proud!! #malaysianpride,” Nicol tweeted.

Aaron Chia, the national badminton player who won the bronze medal in the men’s doubles event together with partner Soh Wooi Yik in Tokyo, also uploaded a picture of Azizulhasni on his official Instagram page with the message: “Congrats to Datuk @azizulhasniawang for winning the silver medal for Malaysia,”.

Meanwhile, CIMB Group Holdings Berhad extended its heartiest congratulations to Azizulhasni, who is CIMB’S brand ambassador.

“Your hard work and perseverance have led to this fantastic achievement. We are honoured and privileged to have you as CIMB’s brand ambassador and your win demonstrates all the values that CIMB Group holds true - strength, resilience and absolute determination,” said its Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

In the dramatic final at the Izu Velodrome, reigning champion Jason Kenny of Great Britain displayed incredible cycling from the start to dominate the race until the end to retain his gold.

Azizulhasni crossed the finish line for the silver medal, thus dashing his hopes of winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal for Malaysia, while Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, who won the gold medal in the men’s sprint, won the bronze. — Bernama