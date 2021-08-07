Golfer Kelly Tan finishes strongly at joint-34th place in Tokyo Olympics

Malaysia’s Kelly Tan watches her drive from the 1st tee in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 4, 2021. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― National top women's golfer, Kelly Tan put up a wonderful performance to finish strongly in joint-34th place out of a cast of 60 golfers on her last day campaign at the Tokyo Olympics today.

This result means Kelly managed to improve her record in her second Olympics after ending up in 51st place, when making her debut in Rio 2016.

The 27-year-old golfer closed her final round of the women's individual stroke event held at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama by climbing up 14 spots from yesterday's action, to be tied with Min Lee of Chinese Taipei, Celine Boutier of France and Slovakia's Pia Babnik.

All four had a four-day total of two-under 282.

Kelly became fired up after carding a bogey on the seventh hole, birdied seven of her last eleven holes to record her best display so far, after a series of below par performance in the first three days. ― Bernama