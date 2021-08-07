Bryson DeChambeau's silence on errant tee shots comes to the 'Fore'

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner, followed a first-round five-under par 65 on Thursday, his best opening round on tour in 10 months, with a 66 Friday to stand four adrift on nine-under 131. ― Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 ― World number six Bryson DeChambeau was called out by European golfers Richard Bland and Edoardo Molinari for not shouting “Fore” after errant tee shots at this week's WGC St. Jude Invitational.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner, followed a first-round five-under par 65 on Thursday, his best opening round on tour in 10 months, with a 66 Friday to stand four adrift on nine-under 131.

But DeChambeau drew tweets after his opening round, presumably for an errant tee shot into the rough at the par-4 18th at TPC Southwind.

Golfers traditionally yell out as a warning to spectators who might be struck by the ball and injured.

“Bryson ploughing it into the crowd again off the tee & no shout of FORE maybe it needs someone to get seriously injured for him to learn,” tweeted England's Bland, who won his first European Tour title in May and shared 50th at this year's US Open, where DeChambeau shared 26th.

Italy's Molinari raised similar concerns in a series of Friday tweets.

“It shouldn't be difficult to understand that you should ALWAYS shout 'fore' when you hit a shot into the crowds @b_dechambeau When is someone going to do something about this? Hopefully before a spectator gets seriously hurt!” Molinari wrote.

“I am not saying he is the only one all I am saying is that EVERYONE should always shout fore and it shouldn't be difficult to understand why especially from someone that claims he understands physics!

“It think it is worse than slow play. Slow play never hurt anyone at least physically!”

DeChambeau denied any wrongdoing when the issue was raised last month at the British Open.

“I do shout fore. I don't know what you're talking about,” DeChambeau said. “You're bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate, but 99 per cent of the time I do, and unfortunately people think I don't. But that's OK, they can say whatever they want.” ―AFP