Hendrawan plagued by personal problems before Tokyo Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — National men’s singles ace Hendrawan today admitted that he faced some difficult personal problems just before leaving for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The Indonesian-born coach revealed that the personal problems that plagued him had put him under pressure even before he accompanied shuttler Lee Zii Jia to the Tokyo Games.

“The journey to the Tokyo Olympics was very difficult indeed my father, who was in Indonesia, was rushed to hospital and placed in the intensive care unit.

“My daughter too was admitted. I had to make a sacrifice and I could not visit her because I had to undergo quarantine,” he said at the virtual media conference today.

Hendrawan also admitted that Zii Jia’s achievement in winning the 2021 All England in March had put additional pressure on him and his panel of coaches to get the world number eight up to speed to achieve more success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Zii Jia created a sensation when he won the All England title after defeating Denmark’s world number two Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 in the final in Birmingham.

Following his All England success, Zii Jia was touted as a medal contender in Tokyo but he crashed out in the round of 16 after losing 21-8, 19-21, 5-21 to China’s Chen Long at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza recently.

Meanwhile, Hendrawan, who also won a silver at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, expects a tough two months ahead as he would have to get Zii Jia ready for several major tournaments, such as the Thomas Cup, 2021 Indonesia Open and the BWF World Championships. — Bernama