Dominant USA power past Serbia into Olympic women’s basketball final

Serbia’s Nevena Jovanovic (centre right) fights for the ball with USA’s A’ja Wilson in the women’s semi-final basketball match at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, August 6, 2021. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAITAMA, Aug 6 ― Brittney Griner scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the United States saw off Serbia 79-59 to make the women’s Olympic basketball final today and move a step closer to a seventh consecutive title.

The Americans were 41-23 ahead at half-way and kept firm control to set up a gold medal clash against either hosts Japan or 2012 silver medallists France, who play later.

Chelsea Gray added 14 points and Breanna Stewart 12 for the US while Yvonne Anderson scored 15 points to lead Serbia.

“It wasn’t our best overall performance. I thought we did a tremendous job defensively, just making it very hard for the Serbia team to get off clean looks,” said US coach Dawn Staley.

“Offensively, I just thought we put enough points on the scoreboard to win. It wasn’t as clean and fluid as we would like.

“But at this stage of the game you’re going to have to win a lot of different ways and we found a way to win.”

It was never going to be easy for the European champions and Rio bronze medallists, with the all-conquering US so dominant they have won eight out of the past nine Olympic titles.

Their only blemishes so far have been a silver medal behind the Soviet Union at the inaugural tournament in 1976 and bronze in 1992.

“Today we faced a team that we didn’t really have an answer for,” admitted Serbia’s Anderson.

“But we are not down about it, we are not sobbing or beating ourselves up. We are just getting ready for tomorrow (bronze medal match).”

The victory at Saitama Super Arena today was the Americans’ 54th in a row at the Olympics, an amazing streak that began with the 1992 bronze-medal decider and includes a record six straight gold medals and five wins in Tokyo.

Serbia enjoyed a solid opening few minutes, but a US team led by WNBA veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who are incredibly in their fifth Olympics, quickly found their rhythm.

They raced to a 25-12 first quarter lead with their defense rock solid before faltering when they used their bench early in the second term and the points dried up.

Staley reverted back to her starting line-up and the baskets started flowing again as they took a 41-23 advantage into the second-half, 20 of the points from inside the paint.

Serbia was shooting below 30 per cent from the field and they failed to make up any ground with the US heading into the final stretch with a 59-39 lead, before cruising home. ― AFP



