Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Kelly Tan struggling to get going in Saitama

Malaysia’s Kelly Tan watches her drive from the 1st tee in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe August 4, 2021. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 5 ― The first, ninth and 16th holes at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama are proving to be a bane for top national golfer Kelly Tan.

Having bogeyed the three holes in the first round yesterday, the 26-year-old again faltered on those three holes in the second round today as she shot a second-successive two-over 73 for a four-over 146 to be placed joint 49th with three others in the field of 60 golfers.

Kelly again bogeyed the first and ninth before carding a double bogey on the par-three 16th. She also dropped a shot on the fourth and 10th respectively.

However, she was able to recover with birdies on the sixth, 14th, 15th and 17th to steady the ship.

Nelly Korda of the United States fired an incredible nine-under 62 today to wrest the lead from Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden for a two-day 13-under 129 total.

Nelly has a four-stroke lead over India’s Aditi Ashok and Danes Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen, who are all tied for second at nine-under 133.

Kelly finished 51st in her maiden Olympic campaign at the 2016 Rio edition. ― Bernama