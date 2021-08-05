Spanish football grounds capped at 40pc attendance, fans masked

General view of the La Liga match ball inside the stadium before the match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe January 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Aug 5 ― Spanish football grounds will have a 40 per cent cap on attendance due to Covid-19 with all fans required to mask up, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

“We will allow a maximum capacity of 40 per cent of stadiums, outdoors while always guaranteeing social distancing of 1.5m,” Carolina Darias told a news conference.

Access to the stadiums will be reserved preferably for season ticket holders and “local fans” in order to limit the movement of supporters throughout the country.

Furthermore, wearing a mask will be “compulsory” in all grounds while the consumption of drinks, food and tobacco will be prohibited, she added.

“Training sessions will preferably be carried out without a crowd or, if not, within limits.”

These measures come into force from August 13, when La Liga resumes, until August 29, when they can be revised.

Spain has been facing a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Several regions have reintroduced restrictions, including Catalonia where a curfew has been imposed in Barcelona.

Meetings in the area have also been limited to 10 people. ― AFP