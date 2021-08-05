Malay Mail

Spanish football grounds capped at 40pc attendance, fans masked

Thursday, 05 Aug 2021 05:34 AM MYT

General view of the La Liga match ball inside the stadium before the match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe January 4, 2020. — Reuters pic
MADRID, Aug 5 ― Spanish football grounds will have a 40 per cent cap on attendance due to Covid-19 with all fans required to mask up, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday. 

“We will allow a maximum capacity of 40 per cent of stadiums, outdoors while always guaranteeing social distancing of 1.5m,” Carolina Darias told a news conference.

Access to the stadiums will be reserved preferably for season ticket holders and “local fans” in order to limit the movement of supporters throughout the country.

Furthermore, wearing a mask will be “compulsory” in all grounds while the consumption of drinks, food and tobacco will be prohibited, she added. 

“Training sessions will preferably be carried out without a crowd or, if not, within limits.”

These measures come into force from August 13, when La Liga resumes, until August 29, when they can be revised. 

Spain has been facing a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Several regions have reintroduced restrictions, including Catalonia where a curfew has been imposed in Barcelona.

Meetings in the area have also been limited to 10 people. ― AFP

