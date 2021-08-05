Leicester’s Fofana suffers broken leg

Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana sustained the fractured fibula when he was tackled by Villarreal forward Nino the second half at the King Power Stadium yesterday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 5 ― Leicester defender Wesley Fofana said today he suffered a broken leg in his side’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

Fofana sustained the fractured fibula when he was tackled by Villarreal forward Nino the second half at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

The France under-21s centre-back had lengthy treatment on the pitch, including being given oxygen, before he was stretchered off.

“Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages. It is a bad day today but I am in a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team,” Fofana wrote on Instagram today.

“I will give you news as soon as I have a final diagnosis but we already know that I have a fibula fracture. I will come soon and stronger: do not worry.”

Fofana excelled for the Foxes last season after he joined from Saint-Etienne in October.

He made 38 appearances as Leicester finished fifth in the Premier League and won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Fofana’s injury is a major blow to Leicester ahead of the new Premier League season.

They also play in the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday. ― AFP