Spain’s La Liga agrees to sell 10pc stake to CVC for US$3.2b, says source

MADRID, Aug 4 — Spain’s top football league has agreed in principle to sell 10 per cent of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for €2.7 billion (RM13.5 billion) to help finance its long-term growth plans, a source close to La Liga said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was first reported by the New York Times, values La Liga at around €24.2 billion and will fund structural improvements while also offsetting some of the immediate impact from Covid-19, the source said.

With the boost from the investment, the Spanish league hopes to match or exceed the English Premier League’s business in the next six to seven years, the source added.

The sale still requires a nod from the league’s executive committee and clubs. If approved it could help cash-strapped teams including FC Barcelona shore up faltering finances that were dealt a fresh blow by the pandemic.

CVC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours, while La Liga was not reachable.

The private equity firm, as part of a consortium last year, entered talks to buy a stake in the media business of Italy’s top football league. The deal fell through following objections from some football clubs.

La Liga representatives and CVC have been meeting with club officials to secure their backing, executives told NYT, adding that the deal has not been finalised.

Earlier this year, La Liga expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corp in a bid to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit football clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products. — Reuters