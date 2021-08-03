Biles makes Olympics return in beam final

USA’s Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women’s balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo August 3, 2021. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 3 ― Simone Biles made her anxiously-awaited return to the Olympic Games today, competing in the beam final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

This was the US superstar’s first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women’s team final last week, struggling with the “twisties”, a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

Biles walked into the arena to a loud cheer, and going third of the eight finalists, put in a solid routine ending with a double backward somersault and double pike onto the mat.

Having looked pensive beforehand, she wore a broad smile after her 90 seconds on the 10cm beam, with the judges awarding her 14.00 points. ― AFP