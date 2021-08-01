US teen Nakashima reaches second successive ATP final

Brandon Nakashima of the United States looks to return a shot from Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland during a match at the Atlanta Open in Georgia July 31, 2021. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — American teenager Brandon Nakashima reached his second ATP final is as many weeks by coming from behind to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Atlanta Open on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Nakashima, who upset top seeded Milos Raonic in the round of 16, blasted 14 aces in the almost two-hour hardcourt match.

He will next face the winner of the other semi-final between fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner.

Nakashima also had a superb performance at last week's tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, losing in the final to Cameron Norrie.

The feat made him the youngest American finalist on the ATP Tour since an 18-year-old Fritz at the 2016 Memphis event.

Nakashima is currently ranked 115 in the world but is projected to break into the top 100 for the first time on Monday.

This was the first career meeting between the two.

Nakashima needed one hour and 54 minutes to dispatch Ruusuvuori, who made six double faults and had his serve broken three times. — AFP