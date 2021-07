Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk shoots at goal against England during the Euro 2020 quarte- final at Stadio Olimpico, Rome July 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

LISBON, Aug 1 — Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk moved from Ghent to Benfica on Saturday in a deal worth €17 million (RM85.1 million), the Portuguese giants announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract until 2026 with a release clause valued at €100 million.

Yaremchuk played at the European Championship this summer, scoring two goals in five games as Ukraine reached the quarter-finals where they lost 4-0 to England. — AFP