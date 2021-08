Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the line to win the 100m gold at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Aug 1 — Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy won the men’s 100 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics today.

Fred Kerley of United States won the silver while Andre de Grasse of Canada took the bronze. — Reuters