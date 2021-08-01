Golfer Gavin ends Tokyo Olympic campaign in joint 57th spot

TOKYO, Aug 1 — National golfer Gavin Green carded a four-over 288 four-day total to end the men’s individual stroke play event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here today in joint 57th place.

The 27-year-old, who had carded 74-72-70 in the last three rounds, got off to a less-than-ideal start in the fourth and final round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club here today as he suffered back-to-back bogeys in the first two holes before recovering with a birdie on the fourth.

As the day progressed, Gavin carded another three birdies and three bogeys to end the day with a one-over 72 to be joint 57th with Puerto Rico’s Rafael Campos (73-73-70-72) in the field of 60 golfers.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele of the United States carded a four-under 67 today to bag the gold with an 18-under 266 total, pipping Rory Sabbatini by one shot after the Slovakian golfer fired an impressive 10-under 61 for a 17-under 267 total.

Seven golfers were tied for third at 15-under 268. Chinese Taipei’s Pan Cheng-tsung claimed the bronze after a four-hole playoff.

In the 2016 Rio edition, Gavin finished 47th when golf returned to the Olympics after a 112-year absence.

Meanwhile, national number one Kelly Tan will begin her Tokyo Olympic campaign in the women’s individual stroke play on Wednesday (Aug 4). — Bernama