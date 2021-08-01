Damaged spinnaker a big blow to Nuraisyah-Juni

TOKYO, Aug 1 — A damaged spinnaker badly affected national sailors Nuraisyah Jamil and Juni Karimah Noor Jamali on Day Four of the women’s International 470 event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here today.

National coach Muhammad Sahir A Rahim, when contacted by Bernama today, said it resulted in the pair failing to complete Race Eight at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour here.

“After eight races, their chances of being in the top 10 tomorrow (Aug 2) is very slim,” he said.

Earlier, the pair finished in 20th spot at the end of Race Seven, which was won by Great Britain’s Hannah Mills-Eilidh McIntyre.

Muhammad Sahir said the national pair also made several tactical errors when heading towards the first mark and this resulted in other sailors overtaking them in Race Seven.

After eight races, Nuraisyah-Juni are 20th out of 21 sailors with an overall net point of 130 while Hannah-Eilidh top the standings with 18 net points.

Race Nine and Race 10 will be held tomorrow. — Bernama