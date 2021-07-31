Tokyo Olympics: US 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final

Elija Godwin of the United States in action during Heat 1 of the mixed 4x400m relay, July 30, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 31 ― The United States' mixed 4x400m relay team has been reinstated into today's final after they were disqualified yesterday for exchanging the baton outside the changeover zone.

The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon, were reinstated by jury decision, Tokyo 2020 organisers said today.

The quartet had posted the fastest time in their heat yesterday.

USA Track & Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the circumstances around their reinstatement.

Olympic organisers had not added the US on the start list for the medal race by Saturday morning.

The US won gold when the mixed relay featured at the world championships for the first time in Doha in 2019 and are favourites to capture the maiden Olympic gold for the event. ― Reuters