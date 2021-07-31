Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100m gold

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold during the Women’s 100m final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, July 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 31 — Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led home a Jamaican clean sweep in the Olympic women’s 100 metres final today, posting an amazing 10.61 seconds to become the second-fastest woman in history.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had been seeking a third gold in the event, took silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson third in 10.76.

Thompson-Herah’s Olympic record time has been beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 1988 world record of 10.49 - though the American also ran a 10.61. — Reuters