Sweden’s Stahl wins men’s discus gold

Daniel Stahl of Sweden celebrates winning the gold medal during the men’s discus throw at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, July 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 31 — Daniel Stahl added the Olympic men’s discus gold to his world championship title and his compatriot Simon Pettersson made it a one-two for Sweden today.

Stahl sent the discus soaring to 68.90 metres on his second attempt to take the lead and although he could not improve on that mark, it was enough for victory.

Pettersson won the silver with a throw of 67.39 and Austria’s Lukas Weishaidinger took bronze with 67.07.

“We are the Swedish vikings!,” Stahl shouted as he posed for the cameras with his compatriot before the duo took off for a sprint carrying Swedish flags. — Reuters