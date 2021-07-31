Kelantan United won’t ‘park the bus’ against JDTII

File photo of Kelantan FC players. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Kelantan FC

KOTA BHARU, July 31 — Kelantan United (KUFC) do not intend to “park the bus” (to use defensive tactics) when they meet Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) in the Premier League at the Larkin Stadium tomorrow night.

Instead, KUFC head coach Nazrulerwan Makmor said the team would focus and play as usual despite JDT II expected to have the upperhand, especially in terms of quality attacks to score goals.

“I see my players are in high spirits after their big win over Perak FC II on Wednesday and this is the motivation for us to create opportunities and bring home points.

“They are ready to challenge the hosts (JDT II) who are much feared at the moment in the Malaysian League (M-League) due to their line-up of quality players, both local and imported,” he said when contacted today.

After 13 matches, KUFC are in fifth place in the Premier League with 19 points, while JDT are in eighth place after collecting 16 points from 11 matches.

Nazrulerwan said tomorrow night’s match may be advantageous to the southerners because they had a long break due to not playing in their last match (postponed) compared to KUFC who had a long ‘journey’ this week.

In fact, he said his team would also be without two key players, Gassama Alfusainey and Muhammad Asraff Alifuddin Yasin, due to suspension after collecting red cards in the action with Perak FC II.

“We are lucky that the players are free from injury and can play fully against JDT II. I believe that all who are available players will do their job well and help us record a positive result at Larkin, “he said. — Bernama