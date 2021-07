Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary, July 31, 2021. — Reuters

BUDAPEST, July 31 —Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix today with teammate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.

Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third on the grid. — Reuters