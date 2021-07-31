Golfer Gavin in bottom three despite better display. — file pic

TOKYO, July 31 — National golfer Gavin Green carded a one-under 70 in the third round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club here today but it still could not prevent him from occupying the bottom three spots.

The 27-year-old, who scored a three-over 74 and one-over 72 in the first two rounds respectively, carded five birdies and four bogeys today for a three-over 216 total to be tied with Puerto Rico’s Rafael Campos (73-73-70) in 58th spot out of 60 golfers.

Overnight leader Xander Schauffele of the United States carded a three-under 68 to hold on to the top spot while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shot a four-under 67 to stay close on his heels.

Four-time Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour winner Xander tops the leaderboard with a 14-under 199 total followed by Matsuyama, who is on 13-under 200.

Great Britain’s Paul Casey and Mexican Carlos Ortiz carded a 66 and 69 respectively today to be joint third on 12-under 201 and also stay in contention for the gold.

The final round on Sunday (Aug 1) is set to start at 7.30 am local time (6.30 am Malaysian time).

In the 2016 Rio edition, Gavin finished 47th when golf returned to the Olympics after a 112-year absence. — Bernama