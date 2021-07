Vondrousova thumps Svitolina to reach Olympic final

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova reacts as she competes against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s singles semifinal tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo July 29, 2021. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 29 — Czech Marketa Vondrousova set up an Olympic women’s tennis final against Belinda Bencic by hammering Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina todayin Tokyo.

Svitolina was the highest-ranked player left in the draw after shock early exits for Naomi Osaka, beaten by Vondrousova, and Ashleigh Barty, but crashed to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat.

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up, will take on Switzerland’s Bencic for the title on Saturday.

The Czech left-hander won the pair’s only previous meeting in Miami earlier this year.

Svitolina, hoping to become Ukraine’s first tennis Olympic medallist, will face Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the bronze-medal match. — AFP