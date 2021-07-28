Real Madrid’s new signing Alaba tests positive for Covid-19

The Austrian, who signed for the 13-time European champions on a free transfer from Bayern Munich this summer, will self-isolate following the news. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, July 28 — New Real Madrid signing David Alaba has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed today.

The Austrian, who signed for the 13-time European champions on a free transfer from Bayern Munich this summer, will self-isolate following the news.

“Real Madrid can communicate that our player David Alaba has tested positive for Covid-19,” a short statement read on the club’s website.

Alaba joins forward Karim Benzema, who tested positive last week, on the absentee list for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad during the remainder of pre-season.

Real, who said yesterday they had agreed a deal to sell defender Raphael Varane to Manchester United, lost their first friendly of the summer to Scottish champions Rangers on Sunday.

They travel to Alaves in the first game of the new La Liga season on August 14. — Reuters