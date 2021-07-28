Nerveless Hashimoto, 19, clinches coveted all-around gold for Japan

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto competes in the rings event of the artistic gymnastics men’s all-around final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo July 28, 2021. — AFP pic

TOKYO, July 28 — Japanese teenager Daiki Hashimoto won the coveted men’s all-around gymnastics title with a superb final horizontal bars routine at the Tokyo Olympics today.

The 19-year-old edged out China’s Xiao Ruoteng with Russian world champion Nikita Nagornyy taking bronze.

Hashimoto succeeds compatriot Kohei Uchimura, the 2012 and 2016 all-around champion who chose not to go for a hat-trick after persistent shoulder injuries.

After Japan took silver behind Nagornyy’s Russians in the team event on Monday, Hashimoto was determined to go one better at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Placed third going into the final rotation, the horizontal bar, he seized his moment, putting in a near-flawless routine.

Waiting for his score wearing a broad smile and the Japanese flag over his shoulders, Hashimoto rightly sensed he’d done enough.

His 14.933 lifted him to a total of 88.465, 0.4 clear of Xiao on 88.065. — AFP