Moroccan boxer tries to bite opponent in Tokyo Olympics defeat

Morocco’s Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand’s David Nyika fight during their men’s heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo July 27, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 27 — Moroccan heavyweight boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite David Nyika’s ear during his defeat to the New Zealander at the Tokyo Olympics today.

The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour, although he was already out of the Games anyway following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout.

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla’s actions “intolerable”, saying that he “very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout”.

Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika’s right ear as the two boxers hold each other. — AFP