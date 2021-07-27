M-League teams urge authorities to quarantine Covid positive individuals only

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry have been urged to consider approving Malaysia League (M-League) football team players who have been confirmed Covid-19 negative to continue training and playing matches.

Several M-League team representatives have expressed hopes that only those who have tested positive for Covid-19 be quarantined in ensuring that the remaining M-League matches can proceed as planned and not affect the teams’ planning during this harrowing period.

Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC head coach, Aidil Sharin Sahak said his team was facing such a situation after some of its officials and players tested positive for the viral infection and could not play.

“I feel it is the best solution currently. If not, how many matches need to be postponed and that would take so much time. We received word of the postponement a day before, just as we were all ready. It really messed up all our planning.

“So I feel consideration should be given to those who test negative to continue their duties. Look at the foreign leagues in Europe and even at Euro 2020, where only positive players needed to be quarantined,” he said in a statement today.

Kuching City FC (KCFC) head coach, Irfan Bakti Abu Salim concurred, saying that his team had tried their best to comply with all the directives given and felt that the suggestion was a fair solution for all teams.

“I feel it’s a good move as our team always conducts the RTK tests for every match we play. So it is good that whoever is negative is allowed to continue to train and play matches, and those positive are quarantined as required.

“We at KCFC are always concerned about this matter and that is why we always test, so I hope those who test negative are exempted and allowed to play,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysia Football League (MFL) chief executive officer, Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan submitted an application to review the standard operating procedure for the organisation of the M-League, and said that it was sent through the Youth and Sports Ministry for the Health Ministry and MKN’s consideration.

Two Super League matches, KDA FC against Penang FC and against Petaling Jaya City FC have been postponed after some players tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, three Premier League matches were postponed, namely, Sarawak United FC against Perak FC II, KCFC against Terengganu FC II and KCFC versus Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II. — Bernama