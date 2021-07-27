Duffy wins women’s triathlon for Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold

Flora Duffy of Bermuda poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s triathlon event at the Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo July 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 27 — Flora Duffy made Olympic history on Tuesday, winning the women’s triathlon in Tokyo to give the tiny island of Bermuda their first-ever gold medal.

The 33-year-old timed 1hr 55min 36sec to come home ahead of Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown, with American Katie Zaferes taking the bronze.

Duffy’s success makes Bermuda the smallest nation in terms of population — around 70,000 — to ever win a medal at the Summer Games.

In a race delayed by 15 minutes due to the slippery conditions following heavy overnight rain, Duffy took control in the final running section.

She had opened up a lead of almost a minute after the first of four laps and was never under threat from then on.

Taylor-Brown suffered a flat rear tire in the cycling section of the race.

Bermuda’s only previous Olympic medallist was boxer Clarence Hill in 1976. — AFP