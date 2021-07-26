Norwegian Blummenfelt pushes the boat out to win Olympic triathlon

Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway poses with his gold medal after winning the men’s Olympic triathlon event at the Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo July 26, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 26 — Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won the men’s triathlon Olympic title on Monday in a race disrupted at the start by a boat blocking some marred by a bizarre false start.

The 27-year-old Norwegian crossed the line in a time of 1 hour 45minutes 04seconds before raising the winning line tape above his head and then throwing himself to the ground in celebration still wrapped in the tape.

Jack Yee of Britain took silver 11 seconds behind the winner whilst Hayden Wilde of New Zealand took bronze.

But the main talking point after the race was the chaotic start to the event, which saw around two thirds of the 56 competitors dive into the water and set off on the swimming leg only to be hauled back.

The confusing scenes were caused by a boat which prevented other competitors from entering the water.

Britain had dominated this event in the past two editions through the Brownlee brothers.

However, two-time champion Alistair Brownlee was not selected and his brother Jonathan — who has previously taken silver and bronze — finished fifth, 49 seconds off the champion in a race held in trying conditions. — AFP