JDT rally to beat UiTM FC 3-1

JDT winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid celebrates scoring against UiTM FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri July 25, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR July 26 — Three goals scored in the second half helped the defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim Super League (JDT) seal a comfortable win over last-placed UiTM FC, 3-1, at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

JDT's tenth victory this season in the Super League saw Benjamin Mora's squad remain at the top of the league with 33 points, three ahead of closest rivals, Terengganu FC who thrashed Perak FC, 5-0 on Saturday.

UiTM FC stunned the home side when new import player, Joel Vinicious Silva Dos Anjos, who received a pass from midfielder, Yonghyun Kwon, slotted the ball into the right corner of the goal in the 43rd minute.

However, JDT only needed five minutes into the second half of the match to equalise when striker Gonzalo Cabrera completed a wonderful pass from sensational young player, Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi.

Substitute Muhammad Safawi Rasid scored the second goal for JDT with a thunderous shot in the 71st minute, before Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rasid's cross was put in by Bergson Da Silva in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile, a first-minute goal by Manuel Hidalgo was not enough to spark a victory for Sri Pahang FC against Melaka United FC as they were held back 1-1 in another Super League match at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

Midfielder Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria emerged hero for the visitors when he scored the equaliser in the 88th minute.

Sri Pahang FC is currently ranked ninth in the league with 13 points, while Melaka United FC is in 10th after collecting 12 points and UiTM FC remains at the bottom of the league with only two points.

Meanwhile, Bruno Suzuki's goal in the 78th minute helped PDRM FC record a 1-0 victory over Kelantan United FC in the only Premier League match tonight which took place at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

The result, however, did not change the position of either teams in the Premier League table, with Kelantan United FC remaining in seventh place with 16 points while PDRM FC is in eighth place with 14 points. — Bernama