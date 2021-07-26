Barcelona settle Neymar lawsuits

The Brazilian superstar Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barca between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for a then world record €222 million. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, July 26 — Spanish football club Barcelona said today they had “ended out of court in an amicable fashion” the various lawsuits with their former player Neymar.

“As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties: three claims related to labour and a civil case,” the club said in a statement.

The Brazilian superstar Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barca between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for a then world record €222 million (RM1.1 billion).

He joined Barca in 2013 and signed a new five-year contract in 2016, which included a renewal bonus worth €64.4 million. Most ot the lawsuits concern this bonus.

Barcelona paid €20.75 million of this bonus before Neyamr left for Paris Sant-Germain but then refused to pay the remaining amount, insisting the terms of his contract had been broken.

Despite their legal disputes, Barca have made several attempts to re-sign Neymar.

But a fresh bid seems impossible for now, given Barcelona’s financial problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic although the deal to settle all outstanding lawsuits is bound to renew speculation of a possible return.

Neymar remains a popular figure amongst the Barca squad where he formed a devastating attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his time at Camp Nou. — AFP