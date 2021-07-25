Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive

Jon Rahm plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the final round of the US Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego June 20, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 25 — World number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months, the Spanish Olympic Committee confirmed.

Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open in June, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open.

It was the latest twist to what has been a tumultuous season for the 26-year-old Spaniard.

In June, he was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament while defending a six-shot lead heading into the final round after returning a positive test.

Rahm later revealed he had been vaccinated shortly before contracting the disease.

He then bounced back from that setback to clinch a stunning victory at the US Open at Torrey Pines a fortnight later, taking the championship with back-to-back birdies on the final two holes. — AFP