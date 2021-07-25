Peng Soon-Liu Ying hopes dashed after second straight loss in Tokyo

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia in action against Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich of Germany at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo July 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 25 — National mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying produced an error-filled performance today to fall to their second straight Group D loss that virtually puts an end to their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pair, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games, took to the court at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza here today knowing they had to beat Germans Mark Lamfuss-Isabel Herttrich, but nothing seemed to work for the Malaysians as they fell 12-21, 15-21.

The Malaysians’ error-filled performance handed the world number 15 Germans easy points as they wrapped up the proceedings in just 41 minutes.

Having lost 18-21, 21-10, 16-21 to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet yesterday (July 24), world number seven Peng Soon-Liu Ying are now as good as out of the running for a place in the quarter-finals.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying are set to face world number two Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping of China in their final group match on Monday (July 26).

Meanwhile, national men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia is scheduled to make his Olympic bow later today in Group M at 6.40 pm local time (5.40 pm Malaysian time) against Ukraine’s Artem Pochtarov.

Zii Jia and Pochtarov have played each other twice, with each having won once. Zii Jia came out tops when they last met in November 2017, winning 21-12, 21-11.

National women’s doubles pair Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean will also be in action later today at 7.20 pm local time (6.20 pm Malaysian time) in a must-win match against homesters Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota in Group A.

The Malaysian lost 14-21, 17-21 to Indonesia’s Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu in their opening group match yesterday (July 24). — Bernama