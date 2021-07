Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during the Men’s Single’s match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, July 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 24 — Novak Djokovic launched his pursuit of Olympic gold with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Tokyo Games today.

World number one Djokovic is bidding to become the first man to win a Golden Grand Slam, after victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021.

The Serb, a 2008 Olympic bronze medallist in Beijing, will take on Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 32 at Ariake Tennis Park. — AFP